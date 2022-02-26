WHOOPS: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Didn’t Know She Was Speaking at a White Nationalist Conference

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at an event organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Friday night. On Saturday morning she claimed to have no idea who Fuentes is or what he’s about.

Rep. Greene was a last-minute booking at the America First Political Action Conference, an event for that organization which is led by Fuentes. On Saturday morning, she was part of a panel discussion at CPAC 2022 in Orlando.

It was at CPAC that CBS News caught up with Greene to ask her about speaking at Fuentes’ event, and her reaction was immediate disavowal, in a video shared on Twitter by Robert Costa.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes,” said Greene, who appeared on stage with Fuentes at the event he organized. “I’ve never heard him speak. I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

“What I can tell you is I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young. It’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about,’ she said.

“It’s a white nationalist group,” the CBS reporter said.

“Excuse me, a minute. I’ll tell you exactly why I went,” Taylor Green said. “I went to talk to them about America First Policies, and I talk to them about what’s important for our country going forward.”

Although she said she was “happy to talk about it” it took a few tries to get her to answer.

At that conference, Fuentes and the crowd cheered Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and chanted “Putin! Putin!” as seen in a video shared on social media.

“Now, in regards to Russia, Putin is a murderer, and he should have never invaded Ukraine. What he is doing is completely wrong. I stand with our NATO member allies and I’m completely against this war,” MTG said on the subject.

“It’s a white nationalist group,” the CBS reporter interjected again.

“Excuse me, I’m going to finish. Everything that he’s doing is wrong,” she said of Putin, not Fuentes. She then continued on the subject, saying that President Joe Biden‘s weakness is the reason for the invasion, before the CBS reporter pressed again.

“Do you endorse Nick Fuentes’s views?”

“Excuse me, I don’t know what his views are,” the congresswoman answered angrily.

“He’s a white nationalist,” CBS said.

“I do not endorse those views,” said Greene. ” The reason why I went was to talk to the audience, just like I’ve talked to many different audiences. I’ve talked to Democrat union workers earlier this week. I’ve talked to here at CPAC, I talked to his people who were there. It wasn’t an alignment.”

CBS also asked RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel about Greene’s attendance at the event but got no response.

Watch the clips above, via CBS News.

