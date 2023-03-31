Republican Governor Praises Joe Biden For Tornado Aid: ‘The People of Mississippi, Mr. President, Appreciate It’

Speaking in front of devastating tornado damage, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) had nothing but praise for President Joe Biden, who had pledged to the people of the storm-ravaged state.

“We’re going to be there to help and we’re going to stay to the end,” Biden said.

On Friday, Reeves expressed his gratitude on behalf of Mississippians:

As I was pulling out of Rolling Fork Saturday morning to hit the other spots, I got a call from the White House. The call was from the president. The president told me two things and I believed both of them. The first thing he said is, “We’re going to expedite the signing of the declaration so we can get resources to the people who need it.” I said, “Mr. President, you’ll have it within an hour.” He had the declaration within an hour and before the end of the day it was back. He expedited it and the people of Mississippi, Mr. President, appreciate it. The second thing he said that day on that phone call was, “We’re going to be there to help and we’re going to stay to the end.” And I believe him, and I appreciate him. I appreciated the call on Saturday and I appreciate the fact that the President of the United States is standing here in Sharkey County, Mississippi, to deliver more remarks today, to hear from the people most affected. And most importantly, as he and Dr. Biden have done throughout the day, show compassion for those who have been most affected.

The storm hit counties in the western part of the state on March 24 and left 21 people dead in its path. One tornado was later classified as an EF4 with winds of up to 200 miles per hour, while another was an EF3 tornado with winds of up to 155 mph.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden toured the devastation Friday.

“We’re not just here for today; We’re going to get it done for you. We’re going to make sure you can stay right here.” Biden told the residents, many of whom had lost everything.

Shortly after the storms hit Saturday, the president released a statement pledging much-needed federal aid.

