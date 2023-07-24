Republican Governor’s Rambling Trump Endorsement Is an Absolute Journey: With Biden as President, ‘Everything We Touch Turns to Doo’

It’s not a huge surprise to see West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) endorse former President Donald Trump. But boy, can he spin a yarn while delivering that endorsement.

Justice, who is running for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, posted his endorsement for Trump on Twitter on Monday in the form of a somewhat rambling-slash-folksy phone call or voicemail that includes some weird lines like saying if President Joe Biden was his father, he wouldn’t let him keep his job and “allow him to embarrass himself.” (For reference, Justice is 72, Biden is famously 80. And Trump is 77.) Biden, according to Justice, is also “really challenged and sad.”

Other points he makes is how under Biden, “everything we touch turns to doo.”

Here’s the full text:

Surely to goodness, Americans understand, you know, loud and clear the leadership, whether you like him or didn’t like him, that came from President Trump and the successes that happened, you know, when he was our president versus what we have today. I mean, what we have today is just, I mean, you know what it is today. I mean, for God’s sakes, a’ living, and I mean, you know, if President Biden were my father, I would not allow… there was no way that I could allow him to embarrass himself and continue on this job. There’s no way. I mean, President Biden is really challenged and sad and, you know, others are pulling the strings in every way. But anything we touch almost is becoming toxic, whether it be Afghanistan, the border, all the different things, energy on and on and on. Inflation, just one thing right after another, whether it be crime or woke in schools or I mean, it is everything we touch turns to doo. And then there’s people that don’t like President Trump’s personality. Well, they don’t like my personality. But with all that being said, I think that President Trump will be the nominee and I think he’ll be our next president. And I’m very hopeful of that.

You can also listen to the endorsement for yourself, and you should imagine Justice saying all of this to his adorable dog Babydog, who is pictured above:

The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President. pic.twitter.com/bwAuq1i5wg — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) July 24, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com