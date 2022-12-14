Republican Mo Brooks Twists Knife on Trump’s Dwindling Polling Against DeSantis: ‘Dishonesty, Disloyalty’ Why He’s Losing

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) responded to a new poll showing Donald Trump being topped by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) by twisting the knife and chalking up the former president trailing to his “dishonesty” and “disloyalty.”

Brooks and Trump have a complicated relationship. The Alabama congressman recently found himself endorsed and then un-endorsed by Trump. In recent weeks, Brooks has grown more and more critical of Trump, promoting DeSantis as a potential alternative in 2024.

A Wall Street Journal poll released this week showed DeSantis with a 14-point lead over Trump among potential GOP primary voters.

It was the second bad poll showing for Trump after a USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed a majority of Republicans would prefer a different candidate leading the party in 2024. Trump already announced he is running once again amid his mounting legal woes.

Brooks highlighted the USA Today poll in a twee this week, noting the fact that DeSantis had more support in that data too.

“Trump loses to [Joe] Biden, DeSantis beats Biden,” Brooks predicted. “Why Trump losing? Dishonesty, disloyalty, attack on Constitution, crude, etc. Character matters.”

#DonaldTrump losing ground in USA Today polling. Trump 31%, Other GOP candidate 61% DeSantis 56%, Trump 33% Trump loses to Biden, DeSantis beats Biden Why Trump losing? Dishonesty, disloyalty, attack on Constitution, crude, etc. Character matters.https://t.co/j4i6n5jzFC — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) December 13, 2022

Brooks also said last month that he would prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024, calling it a “bad mistake” for the GOP to lean towards the former president as a candidate.

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024. Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans,” he said.

Brooks recently highlighted another poll for Trump that showed him leading DeSantis by only two points.

YouGov poll: #DonaldTrump 35%, #RonDeSantis 33% (2 pt registered voter gap; 5 pt gap if include non-registered persons). Trump hurt by mid-term elections, meetings with racists & bigots, calling for termination of U.S. Constitution, character flaws, etc.https://t.co/UpajMgnPUZ — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) December 9, 2022

The Republican theorized Trump was hurt by the midterm elections, his suggesting the Constitution could be terminated, and much more.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com