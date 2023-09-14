‘That’s Not Enough?’ Reporters Press James Comer For Complaining Hunter Biden’s Gun Charge Doesn’t Implicate His Father

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) faced an onslaught of questions from reporters seeking his first reaction to Hunter Biden’s federal indictment on three gun charges.

The son of President Joe Biden was indicted on one count of illegally possessing a firearm as drug user and two counts of false statements connected with the former. Speaking about this on Capitol Hill, Comer reacted that the charges stem from “the one crime that [Hunter] committed that you cannot tie Joe Biden into.”

Months ago, Comer was among those who complained Hunter Biden was getting a “sweetheart deal” with the Justice Department before that deal wound up falling apart. To that point, a reporter said to Comer “Sounds like you are still expressing skepticism. I mean, the idea that you wanted an indictment. From your perspective here, that’s not enough?”

“You have never heard me say anything about gun charges,” Comer answered as he listed off other alleged crimes from Hunter Biden. “Again, that’s the one crime he’s committed that you cannot tie to Joe Biden.”

Comer was then asked if the indictment shows that Special Counsel David Weiss is “not politicized.”

“Well, I don’t know. We’ll see. That was an easy charge,” Comer answered. “So, I’m still holding out hope that Weiss does the right thing. This is — again — the least of all the dozen crimes he’s committed, the one charge, the one crime that Joe Biden wasn’t involved.”

Comer was further questioned on whether this charge will impact the impeachment inquiry against President Biden, and whether he has “hard evidence” for Biden’s impeachment. The congressman also put up this statement on social media.

🚨STATEMENT🚨 Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy. Read👇 pic.twitter.com/XA7IbQFtyy — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 14, 2023

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com