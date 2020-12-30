President Donald Trump demanded Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) step down from office as he called the governor an “obstructionist” for not doing more to help his unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims.

“Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out,” said Trump. “Brian Kemp should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

For weeks, Trump has been attacking Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger while claiming that the vote in Georgia was corrupted by mass fraud. This has been proven false repeatedly, yet Trump has railed against Kemp, amplified calls for the governor to be thrown in jail, and declared it’ll be Kemp’s fault if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue lose their Senate runoff elections.

Trump directed many of these same attacks at Raffensperger, and his latest jab at Kemp comes shortly after the president ran with a conspiracy theory that claims Raffensperger’s non-existent brother is in cahoots with China.

