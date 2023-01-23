Republicans Looking To ‘Emulate’ Democrats, Jan 6 Committee with House Majority: ‘They’ve Written a New Playbook’

House Republicans are weighing whether or not to “emulate” Democrat tactics deployed during the January 6 subcommittee investigation, according to a new report.

Politico’s Jordain Carney and Kyle Cheney reported on Monday that a number of Republicans in Congress are looking to use the party’s slim majority to mimic the investigative tactics Democrats have used against them.

According to Politico:

Republican leaders are already navigating intra-party tensions over which tactics to embrace. They are under fierce pressure from their right flank and the party’s base to go scorched-earth against the Biden administration — with some already agitating for impeachments. But centrists and institutional-minded Republicans, fresh off the sting of a disappointing midterm, are warning that carbon-copying Democrats isn’t the way to go.

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) told the outlet that it was Democrats who wrote a new playbook of rules.

“[Are] we going to continue that pattern? Look, we want to get as much information as we can get, and they’ve written a new playbook, so we’ll have to talk about it as a committee and as a conference,’ he said.

Some Republicans meanwhile argue a “tit for tat” battle with Democrats will not benefit anyone.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) told Politico though that reactive investigative tactics from Republicans is “fair play.”

“Turnabout is fair play, and they were warned this at the time — on everything from kicking members off committees … two impeachment efforts, everything else,” he said.

Republicans have promised probes into everything from the FBI’s investigations of Trump to the alleged corruption of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

