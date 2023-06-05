RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Joke She’s Going to ‘Invent a New Kind of Margarita That Has Xanax In It’ to Deal With His Presidential Run

Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines joined her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday during his Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk to discuss his run for president. RFK Jr., who has made headlines in recent years for opposing vaccines and making bombastic remarks, is challenging President Joe Biden in a longshot bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Hines was asked during her brief appearance in the audio-only Twitter event how she felt about the campaign so far.

“Honestly, it’s been really interesting and at times exciting. It’s really fun for me to witness Bobby in his element,” she replied, adding:

You know, I really feel confident that this is what he is meant to do. So he is just, I just see him in this light that is shining on him at this moment. And it’s really, really exciting to watch. So I know at the same time, I know there will be challenges. That I hope I’m, I know I’ll be strong enough to face, but I think I know they’ll be challenges that we will have to face. And you know, we’ll have, we’ll get through them.

RFK Jr. then told a quick story about how Hines had told him she would cope with his run for president.

“You know, I told, Cheryl told me when she finally, you know, decided, okay, we’ll go along with this, she said – Cheryl, before she was an actor and even while she was an early actor, she made her living bartending – and she said that she was going to go to the Bahamas and invent a new kind of margarita that had Xanax in it. And that was going to be her solution,” RFK Jr. quipped.

“I’m a very practical person,” Hines joked in reply.

Hines released a statement in mid-April saying she supported her husband’s decision to run for president. “My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision,” Hines’s statement read, which was notable at the time given her past condemnation of some of his public statements.

In January 2022, Hines slammed her husband for invoking Anne Frank and Nazi Germany in remarks claiming the Covid-19 vaccine mandates were fascist and inescapable.

“Even in Hitler Germany (sic), you could, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited, in 1962, East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible. Many died, true, but it was possible,” RFK Jr. said at an anti-vaccine mandate rally.

Hines tweeted a statement in response, saying, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

Listen to the full clip above.

