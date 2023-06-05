Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fired off a text to fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), saying that her rift with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is very much alive.

In the text, which was obtained by The Daily Beast, Greene says that she and the conservative commentator are never, ever, ever getting back together.

“Steve and I aren’t getting back together,” she texted Gaetz. “And if he keeps it up I’ll take the house and kids. I hope you send it to Steve. Because I’m done.”

The rest of the article went into detail about Greene’s dwindling support among the MAGA faithful, especially since she voted to support Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker in January on all fifteen ballots. But the chasm between Greene and other conservative figures has only grown since the congresswoman voted to support the debt limit deal. Recently, Bannon proposed that someone primary Greene in her own congressional district and try to oust her in 2024 after being disappointed by her record. Former congressional candidate and known Greene troll Laura Loomer is mulling the idea. But Greene is not about these vibes.

“Steve, Loomer, and any other POS attacking me will not beat me,” she wrote. “Because of that people have been reaching out to me because they don’t like what Steve is doing to me… I’m at a place in my life where removing toxic and bad people out of my life makes me very happy.”

In other words, Greene is just calling for some decorum.

