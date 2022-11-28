Kristi Noem Suggests Replacing Ronna McDaniel as RNC Chief After Midterm Election Disappointments: ‘We Need to Win’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) strongly hinted that Ronna McDaniel should be replaced as Republican National Committee chairwoman after the GOP’s underwhelming midterm election performance.

Noem spoke to Sean Duffy on Sunday Morning Futures, where the former congressman-turned-Fox News contributor brought up the upcoming election for who should be the next chief of the RNC. McDaniel has signaled that she intends to seek another term in the position, but when asked if she would support McDaniel, Noem wasn’t so keen on the idea as she answered the question.

“We need to win. That’s just the fact. Our kids’ future depends on it,” Noem said. “We really have a responsibility to message what Republican policies bring to this country. And I don’t know of a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs. Everybody needs to evaluate what we are doing and is it effective and are we messaging truly that our policies work.”

Ever since the expected “red wave” of the midterms failed to live up to the hype, there have been a host of questions about whether the Republican Party needs an overhaul in leadership and a new focus on policy. Noem spoke to this idea by suggesting that the GOP needs to spend less time ragging on President Joe Biden and more time on presenting their vision.

“I had a big win here in South Dakota, but I didn’t just talk about how bad Joe Biden was. I talked about the good things we did in our state too. I talked about how Republican and conservative values worked,” she said. “We’re not just selling and talking about how bad Joe Biden is. We’re also talking about hope and the future of this country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com