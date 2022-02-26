RNC Condemns ‘White Supremacy, Neo-Nazism, Hate Speech and Bigotry’ Following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Appearance at Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel released a statement condemning white supremacy, following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) appearance at the America First Political Action Conference.

AFPAC is headed by far-right organizer Nick Fuentes, who told the crowd that “our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.”

Pressed by CBS’ Robert Costa, Greene said she was unfamiliar with Fuentes’ views but went “to talk to them about America First Policies.” She later added she does not endorse white nationalist views.

Earlier Saturday at CPAC, McDaniel declined to comment about Greene’s appearance at AFPAC, telling Costa that “she wasn’t familiar with it.”

Chair of the national GOP declined to stop and discuss ⁦@RepMTG⁩’s appearance at a white nationalist conference…. pic.twitter.com/cZM1jKtRhq — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 26, 2022

McDaniel soon issued a later saying that “white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.”

Ronna McDaniel statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance last night at Fuentes event: “White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 26, 2022

Bill Palatucci, the national committeeman for the Republican Party of New Jersey, said in response to McDaniel’s statement that he will “have the RNC censure resolution ready” for Greene.

RNC member Bill Palatucci says he will offer a resolution on censuring MTG. https://t.co/zgodR18qp0 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 26, 2022

Palatucci said in other tweets about Greene’s appearance on Saturday that it was “ridiculous” the RNC censured Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “for investigating the Jan. 6th violence.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com