RNC Condemns ‘White Supremacy, Neo-Nazism, Hate Speech and Bigotry’ Following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Appearance at Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC
The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel released a statement condemning white supremacy, following Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) appearance at the America First Political Action Conference.
AFPAC is headed by far-right organizer Nick Fuentes, who told the crowd that “our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.”
Pressed by CBS’ Robert Costa, Greene said she was unfamiliar with Fuentes’ views but went “to talk to them about America First Policies.” She later added she does not endorse white nationalist views.
Earlier Saturday at CPAC, McDaniel declined to comment about Greene’s appearance at AFPAC, telling Costa that “she wasn’t familiar with it.”
McDaniel soon issued a later saying that “white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.”
Bill Palatucci, the national committeeman for the Republican Party of New Jersey, said in response to McDaniel’s statement that he will “have the RNC censure resolution ready” for Greene.
Palatucci said in other tweets about Greene’s appearance on Saturday that it was “ridiculous” the RNC censured Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “for investigating the Jan. 6th violence.”
