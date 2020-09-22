Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on Tuesday that he supports holding a vote on who will succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“The Constitution gives the president the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees,” Romney’s statement reads. “I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee.”

My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020

Romney’s vote to support President Donald Trump’s replacement for Ginsburg was believed to be up in the air, but now that he has announced his approval for the vote, it is highly likely that the Republican members of the senate have enough support to ensure the nominee’s success. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney elaborated on his announcement and reiterated his argument that supporting the vote is consistent both with history and constitutional precedent.

