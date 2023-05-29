Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) joined Fox & Friends on Monday morning for a lengthy interview about his 2024 presidential campaign and at one point was asked point blank to make the pitch for why now is the time for him to run.

“Why is right now the time for Ron DeSantis to run for president?” asked Fox host Joey Jones.

“Because everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis replied.

“At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country,” he continued, adding:

And I think there’s a reason why the legacy media is attacking me more than they’re attacking anybody else, because I think they realize that if I’m successful in winning the Republican nomination, we’re going to bring it home in the general election. And I pledge to Republican voters, if you nominate me, I will be taking the oath of office on January 20th, 2025, on the west side of the Capitol. No excuses. No more excuses about why we can’t get it done. We need to get it done and I will get it done.

DeSantis, who launched his run on Twitter last week, has been criticized by some pundits for being “too online” and overly engaging in culture war issues.

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov recently argued DeSantis “missed the boat” when Trey Gowdy interviewed him in prime time following his announcement.

“Trey is a wonderful interviewer, gave him a glowing biographical opening and wanted him to talk about his military service. And instead of doing that, he pivoted right away to gender ideology problems in the military, not talking about why he served, what it means to wear the uniform, things that are going to resonate with other veterans,” Tarlov argued.

“He has a working-class background. Working-class people don’t talk about the woke mind virus, ESGs Bitcoin, and, you know, whatever George Soros is going to do to ruin the country. They want to hear about what your policies are, how you’re going to lift people up who are farmers, who are policemen, who are teachers, etc.” she concluded.

DeSantis’s campaign later shared a clip of the Florida governor’s remarks on Fox & Friends, highlighting how central combating “wokeism” is to the campaign.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com