‘3rd World Nation’: Trump Warns Dems Will Come for Steve Hilton Next in New ‘Rigged Elections’ Rant

President Donald Trump vented it’s “not possible” for Spencer Pratt (R) to have lost his runner-up status in the Los Angeles mayoral race legitimately — before warning Democrats are now pushing to screw Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton next.

The president went off on California’s elections in a Truth Social post on Monday. Trump said the Golden State’s long elections resemble a “3rd World Nation” where the ballot counting is clearly “Rigged.”

He posted:

Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections! Now they’ll be working on great guy Steve Hilton. Won’t have results for, possibly, TWO WEEKS, according to officials. President DJT

Trump’s post comes the day after Pratt’s seemingly cozy lead evaporated.

Democratic socialist and LA city council member Nithya Raman (D) jumped ahead of Pratt after the latest batch of votes were counted on Sunday night, helping her erase a 40,000 vote edge that Pratt had after Election Night last week.

It appeared Pratt — whose campaign focused on the limp response from Mayor Karen Bass (D) to the wildfires that burned down his home and 12,000 others in early 2025 — was poised to finish in the top two after Election Night. The party got pretty lively as the margaritas were flowing at Pratt HQ last week.

Even Raman seemed pessimistic about her odds when she teared up while addressing her supporters. But the late-arriving ballots that have been counted in the days since then have largely favored her.

Decision Desk HQ projected Raman will now advance in the race and face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) in November.

As for Hilton, he is in second place in the CA gubernatorial race. He has received 25.9% of the votes, compared to Tom Steyer (D) in third place with 21.5% of the votes so far; California has counted 72% of its votes by Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times.

Trump gave his “COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT” to Hilton in April. If the ex-Fox News host can hold onto second place, he will advance to face former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) in November’s general election.

But there is still a ways to go to see who will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). California’s elections routinely take weeks to finalize — which has led to criticism from more than just Trump; journalist Nate Silver last week said it was “failed state sh*t.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!