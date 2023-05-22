House Democrat All But Tells Biden’s Treasury Secretary to Stay in Her Lane on 14th Amendment Question

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) took issue with comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said invoking the 14th Amendment would spark a “constitutional crisis” surrounding the debt ceiling.

The ceiling limits the amount of money the federal government may owe. It was reached earlier this year, but Treasury has taken “extraordinary measures” to fulfill the country’s debt obligations. Those measures will exhaust around June 1. House Republicans are attempting to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden as a condition for raising the limit. If Congress and the White House can’t agree by June, the U.S. will default on its debts for the first time.

Some maintain that Biden does not need Congress’ help thanks to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states:

The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.

Appearing on Monday’s Your World on Fox News, Khanna said he supports the Treasury Department selling more bonds to help fund its obligations – whether Congress raises the debt ceiling or not.

“So you’re saying the president should use this to unilaterally continue to issue debt if Congress does not act,” guest host Sandra Smith said. “At which point are you saying the president should step in here? Because they’re about to have talks – Biden and [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy – would you prefer they work this out with a deal before they move in that direction before the president would move that direction? Are you saying go at it now?”

“I think they should work it out if possible,” Khanna replied. “Obviously, I’m glad that the president’s meeting.”

Smith went on to cite Yellen’s comments about the 14th Amendment approach.

“She has also gone on the record saying that it would result in a constitutional crisis if the 14th amendment is invoked,” she said. “Do you still think that’s a good idea?”

Khanna responded by saying constitutional law is not Yellen’s area.

“I have a lot of respect for Secretary Yellen,” Khanna replied. “She’s an economist, not a constitutional lawyer. I have faith in Larry Tribe, who’s a constitutional lawyer. And I actually don’t even think it requires the invocation of the 14th Amendment. I mean, that’s a safeguard. All the president has to say is, he is following the past Congress authorized and directed him to do, that this is what Congress told him to do.”

The congressman went on to say he believes any challenges to the Treasury’s issuance of debt without Congress’ approval would be rejected by the courts.

Khanna did not elaborate why believes Biden should negotiate with House Republicans and give them concessions if the president is well within his rights to ignore them and issue bonds to fulfill its existing debt obligations.

Watch above via Fox News.

