Scott Bessent Condemns ‘Venom’ from Democrats Against Trump After Armed Man Shot at Mar-a-Lago: ‘They Are Normalizing This Violence’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent condemned Democrats on Sunday and said their rhetoric is putting President Donald Trump’s life in danger, shortly after an armed man breached the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago before he was shot and killed by law enforcement.

“They are normalizing this violence. It’s gotta stop,” Bessent said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News.

He told anchor Maria Bartiromo a moment later, “This venom from the left really has to stop. They normalize this violence.”

Bessent called out a new ad from Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton (D) in particular. The ad features several people saying “F*ck Trump,” and Stratton declaring she is “not scared of a wannabe dictator. I’m running for Senate to stand up to Donald Trump.” She also said she plans on holding “Trump accountable for the crimes he’s committed.”

The treasury secretary called the ad “profane” and said “that kind of venom” is “normalizing this violence.”

His comments came right around when authorities identified 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin as the man who entered Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and a gas canister. The sheriff of Palm Beach county said Martin aimed his gun at officers before he was shot dead.

Bessent said that makes “two would-be assassins dead,” referring to Thomas Crooks, who shot Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2024; Crooks killed Corey Comperatore with the bullet that hit Trump’s ear.

And Bessent noted that another man was in jail for trying to kill Trump, referring to Ryan Routh. He was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for trying to attack Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach in 2024.

The treasury secretary told Bartiromo he felt the Secret Service was operating at a much higher level compared to 2024, but Trump and his family “shouldn’t have to endure attempt after attempt” on his life.

Watch above via Fox News.

