JUST IN: Thwarted Trump Assassin Sentenced to Life in Prison

Ryan Routh was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for his attempted assassination of President Donald Trump shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

The attorney for the 59-year-old Hawaiian native was seeking a 27-year prison sentence for Routh, which he said was a fair punishment for the thwarted killing. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon disagreed and slapped him with a life sentence.

CNN’s Randi Kaye reported Routh was hit with an additional 402 months on top of the life sentence for his various charges.

Judge Cannon told Routh his plot was “deliberate and evil,” Kaye reported.

“Despite your feigned peacefulness, you demonstrated your intent to kill and almost achieved your evil plan,” the judge said.

Before his sentencing, Routh described himself as a “human shell” and requested he be sent to a prison where assisted suicide was an option, Kaye reported. He also made bizarre remarks about Israel and Gaza, like telling the judge to “call Israel and trade me.” The judge told him to stick to talking about his case.

The sentencing comes after a jury in September found Routh guilty of attempting to assassinate the president at his West Palm Beach Golf Course on September 15, 2024.

Routh was found guilty on all five charges against him. Those included: attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching its verdict.

The attempted assassination came just months after the attempt on President Trump’s life in Butler, PA., which led to the death of rally attendee Corey Comperatore.

A Secret Service agent spotted Routh with a sniper rifle and took one shot at him before Routh ran away and jumped into a black Nissan Xterra. Based on information provided by an eyewitness, Routh was arrested while heading northbound on I-95 by local officers.

Beyond the witness, a large amount of physical and digital evidence tied Routh to the crime. Investigators presented a letter he gave to someone in the months before his assassination attempt where he said “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.”

Spectrum 13 in Florida reported on Wednesday that Routh’s attorney Martin L. Roth said they will appeal the decision.

Watch CNN’s report above.

