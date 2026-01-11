Scott Bessent Pummels ‘Coward’ Tim Walz for Yanking His Police Protection in Minnesota: ‘He’s Not Gonna Be Able to Hide’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent verbally smacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for pulling his police protection when he visited the state — branding the governor a “coward” who can’t “hide” from the fraud scandal engulfing his office.

Bessent went off on Walz during an interview with TheBlaze’s Christopher Rufo on Saturday. Rufo said their interview was supposed to happen at Minnesota’s State Capitol building in St. Paul, before asking “Why that didn’t come to pass?”

That opened it up for Bessent to skewer Walz.

“For one reason, Chris: Tim Walz is a coward! Is. A. Coward,” Bessent said, while pointing his right index finger forward to punctate his words.

He continued, “[Walz] would not guarantee that the Treasury Secretary of the United States of America would have police protection in the Minnesota State Capitol. He is afraid of what is coming.”

Bessent said he would “love” to have Walz come to his office in Washington, D.C. to answer questions about the $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scandal that has rocked Minnesota. But Bessent said he is not holding his breath waiting for that to happen.

“He’s not gonna be able to hide behind his curtain, because we will get there,” Bessent continued. “And I don’t have to go into the Capitol Building to investigate him.”

Walz announced last week he was ending his re-election bid and dropping out of the gubernatorial race. Axios reported “mounting pressure from fellow Democrats” and “sagging approval ratings” led to Walz ditching his campaign.

His exit follows a viral report from pro-MAGA independent journalist Nick Shirley called into question the legitimacy of several Somali-run operations that had received millions in taxpayer funding.

One notable example: Shirley reported one of the Minneapolis daycares in question called “Quality Learning Center” received $1.9 million in funding in 2025 — but was empty when he arrived. The sign in front of the building also misspelled its name as “Quality Learing Center.” That daycare closed last week.

Shirley’s report accelerated the already-growing scrutiny of Walz over the state’s fraud scandal.

Bessent said Walz’s attempted “suppression” of the story only hurt his cause. He also lamented “We really don’t have a functioning mainstream media” to report on the scandal — which left it to Shirley to document.

