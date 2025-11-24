Sen. Gallego Warns Members of the Military: ‘There Will Be Consequences’ When Trump is Gone if You’re ‘Going After Sitting Members of Congress’

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) warned military members “there will be consequences” once President Donald Trump leaves office, if they “railroad” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Gallego’s threat was made on CNN on Monday, just hours after the Pentagon announced it was investigating Kelly for appearing in a video last week, where he and five other Democratic lawmakers urged military and intelligence service members to “refuse illegal orders.” President Trump has ripped the lawmakers several times since then, saying it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and that they “SHOULD BE IN JAIL.”

Kasie Hunt, when Gallego appeared on her program The Arena, asked the junior senator from Arizona what his “level of trust in the U.S. military justice system, if it were to get that far, to handle this?”

Gallego said he trusts them a lot — but there will be “fallout” if they punish Kelly.

“Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple years,” Gallego said. “And if you’re part of the military that is going after sitting senators, sitting members of Congress, and part of the weaponization of government, there will be consequences, without a doubt.”

He continued:

“I think there’s going to be a lot of officers that part of this potential tribunal, if they want to call it that, that will be looking over their shoulders. Because they know that Donald Trump will be gone and they will not have that protection. They’re going to have to do the safest thing possible, which is follow the Constitution of the United States, and you’ll be fine.”

His appearance on CNN comes a week after Kelly and other Democrats, in a video posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on X, told service members that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines from the same statement.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, or Central Intelligence Agency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped the “deranged” lawmakers during a Monday afternoon appearance on Fox News, saying they were aiming to undermine the commander-in-chief.

“They can’t identify illegal orders because there are no illegal orders,” Leavitt said.

Sen. Slotkin, during an appearance on ABC on Sunday, admitted she was “not aware” of any illegal orders made by Trump.

Watch Gallego above, via CNN.