Senate Democrat Says She’s ‘Not Aware’ of Trump Making ‘Illegal Orders’ — Despite Her Warning

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said she is “not aware” of President Donald Trump making any “illegal orders” to the military or intelligence service members, despite warning members earlier this week they “must refuse” such orders, if they come up.

Slotkin was asked about her plea — which she made in a video this week alongside five other Democratic lawmakers — during an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning.

“Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders?” ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked.

“To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal — but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela,” Slotkin said.

The senator was referring to the recent military strikes against suspected drug boats; U.S. Southern Command last week said the 21st strike killed “three male narco-terrorists” in international waters.

Slotkin’s appearance on ABC comes after she warned military and intelligence members, in a video posted on X, that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, or Central Intelligence Agency.

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines from the same statement.

President Trump, two days later, branded it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” that should be “punishable by DEATH.”

He skewered those lawmakers again in multiple late night Truth Social posts on Saturday, saying Slotkin and the rest “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW.”

The president added “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE” with him, that the Democratic “TRAITORS” should be charged with sedition.

Slotkin, a moment later in her Sunday interview, said she is worried federal authorities will “get nervous” and shoot American citizens in cities like Chicago, where protests against ICE, Border Patrol agents, and National Guard members have been deployed.

Watch above, via ABC.