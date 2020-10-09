Sen. Kelly Loeffler Accidentally Posts ‘Generic Tweet’ Template After Vice Presidential Debate

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) accidentally posted a “generic tweet” template to her official Facebook page following the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Following Pence’s faceoff against Harris, Loeffler posted on Facebook, “Generic tweet for after the debate: Couldn’t be prouder to have Mike Pence as America’s Vice President Mike Pence. Thank you for standing for freedom.”

Though the post was quickly deleted, it can still be found in cached versions of the page — which have since been archived.

Loeffler was mocked for the error and did not end up posting the template to her Twitter account.

It’s hard to get the right interns these days. pic.twitter.com/A8BGckLAQt — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) October 8, 2020

That’s embarrassing, clearly she meant to use the generic facebook post for after the debate there — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 9, 2020

Ctrl+C / Ctrl+V = Twitter gold https://t.co/DDoqtm696C — ⚜️”Rob” Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 9, 2020

Generic tweet about how Kelly Loeffler is running a dysfunctional campaign and wants to end the Affordable Care Act. #gapol pic.twitter.com/aWAw2ga9af — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) October 8, 2020

Kelly Loeffler: as conservative as Attila the Hun and somehow worse at social media https://t.co/43kRKrivZf — Leah Ghostberg (@Leahgreenb) October 8, 2020

