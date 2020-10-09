Sen. Kelly Loeffler Accidentally Posts ‘Generic Tweet’ Template After Vice Presidential Debate
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) accidentally posted a “generic tweet” template to her official Facebook page following the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday.
Following Pence’s faceoff against Harris, Loeffler posted on Facebook, “Generic tweet for after the debate: Couldn’t be prouder to have Mike Pence as America’s Vice President Mike Pence. Thank you for standing for freedom.”
Though the post was quickly deleted, it can still be found in cached versions of the page — which have since been archived.
Loeffler was mocked for the error and did not end up posting the template to her Twitter account.
