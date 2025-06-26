Senator Emerges from Classified Briefing and Promptly Accuses Trump of ‘Deliberately Misleading the Public’: ‘We Have Not Obliterated the Programs’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) accused President Donald Trump of “deliberately misleading the public” after walking out of a briefing on the U.S. strikes on Iran.

Murphy, along with a host of other members of Congress, attended a briefing held by the Trump administration. In that briefing, top cabinet officials detailed the damage U.S. airstrikes had done to Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend. The strikes were meant to put an end to Iran’s nuclear capabilities and prevent the country from one day producing a nuclear weapon.

Preliminary intel, according to reporting from CNN, suggested that the damage only set Iran back by months. The Trump administration quickly rejected the report and insisted that the facilities had been completely destroyed.

After Thursday’s briefing, Murphy told the press he remained unconvinced of Trump claims they the sites were “obliterated”:

To me, it still appears that we have only set back the Iranian nuclear program by a handful of months. There’s no doubt there was damage done to the program, but the allegations that we have obliterated their program just don’t seem to stand up to reason. I just do not think the president was telling the truth when he said this program was obliterated. There was certainly damaged done to the program, but there’s still significant remaining capability. I walk away from that briefing still under the belief that that we have not obliterated the program. The president was deliberately misleading the public.

