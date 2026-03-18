Senator Throws Down With Tulsi Gabbard Over Foreign Threats to U.S. Elections

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, pressed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a hearing on Wednesday over the lack of official reports submitted to the Senate on foreign threats to U.S. elections.

“You have not provided any of the required reports or briefings to this committee on foreign interference. This is the first threat assessment since 2017 that didn’t even mention foreign interference last year, when you were already confirmed; it mentioned it at a high level. Are you saying there is no foreign threat to our elections in the midterms this year?” began a confrontational Warner.

Gabbard replied, “As I stated in the outset of my remarks, this year’s annual threat assessment matches the prioritization of threats and—”

Warner cut in, “Please answer the question. Yes or no. Is there foreign threat interference to our elections this year? Are there foreign threats that the president has laid out?”

Gabbard hit back, “Please allow me to answer the question, sir. The intelligence community has been and continues to remain focused on any collection and intelligence products that show a potential foreign threat.”

Warner continued, “So, so far, there has been none then, because you’ve made no reports. Excuse me, ma’am. If you want to ask the question, you should have stayed in Congress. Please answer the question.”

Gabbard replied, “I didn’t ask you a question, sir. I’m trying to answer your questions.”

Warner added, “So you’re saying the failure to provide any reports or the failure to have any mention of a foreign threat assessment, I would draw the conclusion there must be no foreign threat to our elections in 2026. So that brings me a question that I have for both you, ma’am, and Director Patel. There are reports that in 2020, the president was preparing an executive order to potentially seize ballots or bring in federal forces. There is a published report that there is a similar EO being drafted right now about 2026, citing China. Director Patel, do you have any knowledge of that draft EO?”

FBI Director Kash Patel replied, “Thank you, Vice Chairman. I do not, sir.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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