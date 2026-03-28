‘Sex and the City’ Star Vents to CNN at ‘No Kings’ Rally That the World Is ‘Horrified’ By Trump Running USA

Sex and the City star and failed politician Cynthia Nixon said the rest of the world is “horrified” by President Donald Trump running the USA during a brief interview with CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan at the “No Kings” rally in New York City on Saturday.

Nixon said the disdain she and others feel — both in the USA and around the globe — for Trump makes protesting imperative.

Here’s what she told CNN:

I think it’s really important for us to show up. I think it’s important for us to show up in New York, I think it’s important for us to show up across the country in big cities and small towns. And I think it’s important for people to show up across the world. I think that I think that the rest of the world looks at us and is so horrified by what’s happening and can’t believe that we’ve elected this man and that we’re going along with it, and we have to show out, as we’re doing today, in record numbers, to say, this is not okay with us.

The actor is best known for her long-running role as Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and its sequel series, And Just Like That… She also tried to replace Andrew Cuomo as governor of New York in 2018 but was easily defeated.

Nixon has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past, including last year when she ripped the president for opposing giving children puberty-blocking drugs in order to transition.

She was not the only famous MAGA hater at the NYC “No Kings” rally on Saturday. Robert De Niro gave a speech where he said “corrupt” Trump has permanently damaged the USA and demanded he be removed from office.

“There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security — NONE — except Trump,” De Niro said. “He must be stopped, and he must be stopped now.”

Watch above via CNN.

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