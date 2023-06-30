‘She Was Degrading’: Eric Adams Stands By Racially-Charged Slam of 84-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor During Tense Q&A

New York Mayor Eric Adams doubled down on a recent, racially charged dust-up with a constituent — who turned out to be an 84-year-old Holocaust survivor — when he spoke with WINS 1010 news radio Friday.

Host Susan Richard gave Adams a chance to discuss the confrontation.

“One more question on the housing issue that gives you a chance to address something that’s been in the news in the last day,” Richard said.

“Things got pretty heated during a town hall in Washington Heights where housing came up, and you had likened a woman who was criticizing you to acting like a ‘plantation owner.’ Now, some say you went too far — What do you say?” she asked the mayor.

“Well, some can say that, and her behavior was acting in a disrespectful way, and I’m just seeing this disrespect that we’re seeing, not only locally but nationally,” Adams answered.

“Disrespect to police officers, disrespecting religious groups when they are in our city, disrespect to everyday people who deliver services — and it needs to stop. You know, I came from a family that — my mom made it clear — never allow someone to be disrespectful to you.

“That woman interrupted a meeting where all the participants were acting respectfully and cordially, to get their issues heard — She disrupted that. And then she was degrading in how she communicated with me. I’m not going to allow civil servants to be disrespected, and I’m not going to be disrespected as the mayor of this city. I’m the representative of this city, and we need to start having a better dialogue on how we communicate with each other, both locally and nationally, on how we communicate,” Adams insisted.

The incident happened at a Community Conversation event on Wednesday. The woman in question was upset with Adams’ statements of support for the Rent Guidelines Board and she pointed at Adams repeatedly as she asked her question during a back-and-forth with the mayor.

The director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, Juan Rosa, identified the woman in a tweet:

This woman is Jeanie Dubnau, the Co-Founder of the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association (RENA), a tenants & housing rights advocacy organization in Upper Manhattan. She has +40 years advocating for low income NYers of all races. Jeanie is not a racist & this was wrong.

This woman is Jeanie Dubnau, the Co-Founder of the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association (RENA), a tenants & housing rights advocacy organization in Upper Manhattan. She has +40 years advocating for low income NYers of all races. Jeanie is not a racist & this was wrong. https://t.co/KA3lEQDlYu — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) June 29, 2023

Adams had directed a reply to Dubnau, prompting her to respond with a fiery takedown of the mayor accusing him of being controlled by real estate developers. Adams responded, saying:

Okay. First, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect I would, I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treating someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in a conversation. Up here in Washington Heights, treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me. Don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I will walk out of this room as a grown man. I answered your question. Go to the next table.

Watch the clip of the confrontation and listen to the WINS 1010 audio above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com