Social Media Unites to Roast Marjorie Taylor Greene for Going Full Anti-Vaxxer

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) kicked up a firestorm of criticism on Monday by unequivocally declaring that vaccines cause Autism. The Republican congresswoman was condemned by pundits from across the political spectrum who took aim at her latest baseless claim. ” Her stance was in keeping with the beliefs voiced by President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly made the debunked claim. Trump has claimed that Kennedy will “research” the link if confirmed to the new role.
Greene has long grabbed headlines for spreading conspiracy theories like claiming that government weather control was behind devastating hurricanes and that mass shootings were false flag operations aimed at rolling back the 2nd Amendment.
“I fully believe vaccines cause Autism,” Greene posted Monday. “It’s another example of crimes against humanity. And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims.”
The X community note quickly attached to Greene’s post included at least 19 links to scientific publications and public health agencies like CDC.org, Mayoclinichealthsystem.org, and Vaccinesafety.org. Vaccine detractors posted that the links were further proof of a system rigged against anti-vaxxers.
Greene was famously suspended from Twitter, now X, in 2021 after publishing posts in violation of the platform’s “COVID-19 misleading information policy”.
Last week, RFK Jr.’s lawyer questioned the safety of the polio vaccine and petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to rescind its approval. Kennedy has denied his anti-vax stance despite myriad interviews and recordings of him questioning their alleged side effects.
The post drew quick condemnation from the likes of CNN’s Bakari Sellers, The Washington Examiner’s Kimberly Ross, and Republican pollster Frank Luntz.
