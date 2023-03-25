‘Stop Calling Us With This Bulls**t’: Manhattan DA Bragg’s Office Insults, Hangs Up On Judiciary Committee Staffer Repeatedly

Multiple calls from a Republican staffer for the House Judiciary Committee were met with cursing and a dial tone by the office of New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Former President Donald Trump \predicted a potential arrest last week following reports Bragg was readying an indictment over an alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe a witch hunt.

A staffer for the House Judiciary Committee staffer called Bragg’s office multiple times this week to inquire about requested documents involved in the Trump probe. A staffer for Bragg said, according to a New York Post report, “Your committee has no jurisdiction over us. You’re wrong. Stop calling us with this bullshit.”

Bragg’s attorney previously responded to a request from the House Judiciary Committee by calling the request “unprecedented,” but claimed Bragg was willing to have further conversations.

“[We] request an opportunity to meet and confer with committee staff to better understand what information the DA’s Office can provide that relates to a legitimate legislative interest and can be shared consistent with the District Attorney’s constitutional obligations,” Bragg’s attorney, Leslie Dubeck, wrote.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan just sent letters to former prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz demanding documents and testimony relating to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority amid the reported impending indictment of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/8rZ5SE75p6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 23, 2023

“Based on your unique role in this matter, we request your cooperation with our oversight of this politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” the request signed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan read.

In his own tweet, Jordan blasted Bragg and accused him of simply targeting Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

The Justice Department wasn't going to bring this case. The previous District Attorney Cy Vance wasn't going to bring this case. And even Alvin Bragg himself, when he first gets elected, didn’t want to bring the case. What changed? President Trump on the ballot. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 24, 2023

“The Justice Department wasn’t going to bring this case. The previous District Attorney Cy Vance wasn’t going to bring this case. And even Alvin Bragg himself, when he first gets elected, didn’t want to bring the case. What changed? President Trump on the ballot,” the congressman wrote.

