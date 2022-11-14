‘Stop The Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Claims He Can Time Travel and ‘Will’ Kari Lake to Win in AZ

Pro-Trump organizer and MAGA activist, Ali Alexander, told his podcast audience on Monday that he can “will” GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, to victory – and he can time travel.

“Even if Kari was going to lose, I would will it into existence. And I know that sounds kooky and I know that sounds crazy. But. Don’t catch me on a wild day,” Alexander, who planned the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, says in a clip flagged online by hate monitor Right Wing Watch.

“Pete Davidson one time got on my bad side. Almost killed himself,” Alexander continued, adding:

So. You’re not going to believe me. It doesn’t matter. The point is, is that no one needs to believe you the first time. The point is, you just need to tell them the first time. You understand this? This is going to sound kooky for ya’ll in cosey, but you guys don’t understand the esoteric.

“What if I told you that all of us are capable of traveling? Well, not all of us, because you’re not smart enough. But what if I told you that there are a lot of people capable of time traveling? They just don’t know it,” he continued in all seriousness.

“What if I told you that time traveling is easier than you think? It requires a lot of discipline and no machines. What if I told you that the reason why the New World Order wants you to focus on fiction stories about machines is they don’t want you to know that everyone has access to time travel,” he added.

“Then what if I told you that the way that those of us fight is, we are each pulling from time itself? It’s of course, the Jews time travel. That’s what makes the apostasy so great,” he added, referencing the Jewish people in the conspiratorial language typical of the far-right.

“So what if I told you? What if I told you that? I could prove that I’ve time traveled before,” he concluded.

Alexander cooperated with the House January 6th committee and was asked questions about the “Stop the Steal” rally, which preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He appeared in front of the committee with his lawyer and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl.

Before going behind closed doors for the deposition, he gave reporters a copy of his statement to the committee.

“I had nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking that happened on January 6,” Alexander wrote in his statement. “I had nothing to do with the planning. I had nothing to do with the preparation. And I had nothing to do with the execution. Any suggestion to the contrary is factually false.”

Alexander previously had claimed that he was in direct contact with members of Congress in connection with the “Stop the Steal” rally.

