‘You Don’t Really Believe This Sh*t’: Tim Miller Confronts Steve Bannon Over False Election Claim

Steve Bannon still says the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump, but former Republican Tim Miller insists the former Trump adviser knows it wasn’t.

On this week’s The Circus on Showtime, Miller can be seen confronting Bannon in Arizona, where Trump-backed Kari Lake (R) – a former TV news anchor – is in a too-close-to-call gubernatorial race with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D).

Lake has repeated the former president’s false election claim, which has become canon in Trumpworld.

“You’re the king of the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement,” Miller told Bannon, referencing Trump’s post-election effort to overturn the results. “What are you doing here? Shouldn’t she be running away from you? Running towards the moderates trying to get the old John McCain/Jeff Flake voter?”

“I think she’s gonna get that,” Bannon responded.

“But what’s she doing to appeal to those voters?” he asked. “It seems like she’s running against those people.”

Bannon reiterated that Lake is appealing to moderate voters.

“But why is she still talking about the 2020 election?” Miller asked.

“Wait ’til the House of Representatives next year, when we have a real J6 committee–”

“Oh come on,” Miller shot back.

Bannon replied by predicting that a new Republican-controlled House will “adjudicate the 2020 election.”

“You don’t really believe this shit,” Miller, who has a long relationship with Bannon, hit back.

“A hundred percent,” he protested.

After Miller brought up the Capitol insurrection, Bannon declared, “That was not Trump.”

“If you weren’t lying about it, that wouldn’t have happened,” Miller said. “Come on, you don’t believe this, man!”

Miller abruptly ended the conversation by saying, “I’m not doing this anymore,” and he walked away.

Watch above via Showtime.

