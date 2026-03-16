Support for Israel Among Democrats Has Plummeted More Than 50% Since October 7 Attacks: New Poll

Support for Israel among Democrats has plummeted by more than 50% since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel’s subsequent war against Gaza, according to NBC News.

A new NBC News poll found that positive views towards Israel among Democrats dropped from 34% in 2023 to just 13% in 2026.

More than four times as many Democrats (57%) reported feeling negative towards Israel, while 30% said they were either neutral or unsure.

Support for Israel among independents also nearly halved, dropping from 40% in 2023 to just 21% in 2026. 48% of independents reported feeling negative about Israel.

While a majority (54%) of Republicans still expressed support for Israel in 2026, that number was 9% less than it was in 2023.

NBC News also found that support for Israel had fallen among every age group, including the elderly.

Support for Israel among Americans aged 65 and over fell 9% over the past three years, from 64% in 2023 to 55% in 2026, with negative feelings toward Israel up from 12% to 21% in that same period.

Support for Israel among the 50-64 age bracket fell even more drastically, dropping from 59% in 2023 to just 37% in 2026, while negative feelings towards Israel among 50-64 year olds doubled from 15% to 30%.

In the 35-49 age bracket, support for Israel dropped from 34% in 2023 to 20% in 2026, with 43% of those polled reporting negative feelings.

Unsurprisingly, young people in the 18-34 age bracket were the most opposed to Israel, with just 13% expressing support and a whopping 63% expressing opposition to the state.

Positive views towards Israel among young people also halved between 2023 and 2026.

Among all parties and age groups, sympathy for Palestinians skyrocketed in the past 13 years, between 2013 and 2026, rising from 13% to 39%. While just 18% of Democrats expressed more sympathy for Palestinians than Israelis in 2013, that number shot up to 67% in 2026.

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