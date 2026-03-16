ONE SHEET: Trump’s FCC Goes to War, Tucker vs MAGA, Murdoch’s War Empire and more!

The Big Picture

The Iran war is now in its third week, and the media story has officially become the war on media itself. Donald Trump and his administration spent the weekend on a coordinated press offensive — threatening broadcast licenses, calling war reporters treasonous, and cheering for a friendly takeover of CNN. The Oscars came and went with surprisingly restrained politics, One Battle After Another took Best Picture, and Conan O’Brien kept things light. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson claimed the CIA is targeting him — and his own movement called him a traitor. BuzzFeed issued a going-concern warning, and POLITICO’s parent company is quietly shopping for a new CEO. It was a busy weekend for the chattering class — and a dangerous one for the press.

Today’s sources: Status | Reliable Sources | To the Contrary | Politico Playbook | The Free Press | Semafor | Puck | CJR | The Ankler | Poynter | Press Watch | Newsbusters

Top Story

TRUMP DECLARES WAR ON THE PRESS — AND MEANS IT

It started Sunday night with a Truth Social eruption. More than 1,600 words across multiple posts, and the targets were familiar: the Supreme Court, the Fed, Jack Smith. But buried in the rage was something new — a direct threat against the journalists covering his war. Media organizations making false claims about the Iran conflict were “pretty criminal,” Trump wrote. On Air Force One, he went further, calling war coverage potentially treasonous and telling one reporter she was “a very obnoxious person.” ABC News, he declared, was “maybe the most corrupt news organization on the planet.”

It was the capstone of a weekend-long pressure campaign against the independent press — one the newsletter class is now dissecting with alarm.

Work backward 24 hours and you find FCC Chairman Brendan Carr at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, fresh from a visit with the president, posting a threat to local broadcasters that sent First Amendment lawyers scrambling. “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions — also known as the fake news — have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr wrote. “The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter, who was on the same flight out of Fort Lauderdale as Carr, reported the crucial context: the FCC chairman was at Trump’s club when he fired off the post, attaching one of Trump’s Truth Social messages railing against “terrible” Iran war reporting. Reliable Sources also noted that a White House-made meme celebrating Trump “reshaping the media” — which included Carr-spearheaded changes like CBS’s new ombudsman — appeared on Trump’s feed that same morning, suggesting coordination rather than coincidence.

Legal scholars were quick to note that Carr’s threat is largely hollow. Public interest lawyer Andrew Jay Schwartzman told Stelter that Carr “poses no genuine danger to any broadcasters’ licenses based on his unhappiness with their content.” The sole Democratic FCC commissioner, Anna Gomez, agreed: “The FCC can issue threats all day long, but it is powerless to carry them out.”

But even hollow threats land when the target is a media company with a merger pending. As Stelter noted, station owners have already watched rivals make Trump-friendly moves to win FCC approval of pending deals — that’s why CBS has an ombudsman now. The National Association of Broadcasters stayed conspicuously silent. Schwartzman told Reliable Sources the silence reflects “the cowardice of broadcasters and their trade association being more interested in regulatory relief rather than defending their First Amendment rights.” Poynter’s Tom Jones, citing former CNN anchor Don Lemon, put it plainly: “Process is the punishment” — the threat alone forces media companies into the costly work of defending themselves, regardless of outcome.

Go back one more day — to Friday — and you find Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon podium, doing the administration’s media work in uniform. Hegseth called CNN’s Iran coverage “patently false” and delivered what Status’s Jon Passantino dubbed the clearest signal yet of the administration’s rooting interest in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal: “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

Inside CNN, the reaction was disgust. “The administration has made clear they expect the American press to root for President Trump,” a network executive told Status. “That is not the role of the American press.” CNN chief Mark Thompson issued a statement Friday night: “We stand by our journalism. No amount of political threats or insults is going to change that.”

Passantino’s portrait of Hegseth in Status was damning: the Defense secretary who built a Fox News brand around contempt for the thin-skinned has banned press photographers from Pentagon briefings over “unflattering” images, replaced credentialed reporters with MAGA influencers, and accused journalists of highlighting U.S. casualties to make Trump “look bad.” Status dubbed him the “Snowflake Secretary” — a tag Charlie Sykes at To the Contrary gleefully adopted, noting the irony of a man who spent years on a Fox couch mocking the easily offended now melting down over wire photos.

Even some familiar allies are breaking ranks. Fox’s Dana Perino called out Hegseth and press secretary Karoline Leavitt for their media whining: “If you are in the administration and you are getting really hung up on what you think the enemy in the mainstream media is saying about you, you are focusing way too narrowly.” Sen. Ron Johnson, a reliable Trump ally, told Fox News he doesn’t like “the heavy hand of government, no matter who’s wielding it.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking to Semafor’s Max Tani at SXSW, called Carr’s threats “sick” and framed the weekend plainly: “In the middle of a war, now we’re talking about propaganda that suits the Dear Leader, because they don’t like independent media.”

TAKEAWAY: The newsletter class spent the weekend debating whether Carr’s legal threats are real. That’s the wrong question. The system — Trump threatens, Carr enforces the chill, Hegseth provides the military frame, mergers provide the leverage — doesn’t need to win in court to work. It just needs media companies to wonder if it might.

Three Takes

TUCKER VS. TRUMP: MAGA CIVIL WAR LABELS ITS FIRST ‘TRAITOR’

Tucker Carlson spent years as the most powerful voice in MAGA media. Over the weekend, a sitting U.S. senator from that movement called him a traitor — and the administration whose rise he helped engineer may be preparing a criminal case against him. The newsletters landed in very different places on what it all means.

The Free Press‘ Eli Lake: Lake’s piece frames the story as an irony rich enough to be almost literary. Carlson, who built his post-Fox empire on questioning other Americans’ loyalty to their country, now finds himself on the receiving end of the same treatment — accused by Sen. Ted Cruz of “conducting his own foreign policy with Iran” and potentially serving as an unwitting conduit for Iranian disinformation. Cruz went further than anyone in the MAGA world, amplifying an unverified counterintelligence theory suggesting Trump may have deliberately fed Carlson false information to pass along to Tehran. Lake’s verdict: the irony is real, and it’s uncomfortable for Carlson either way.

To the Contrary’s Charlie Sykes: Sykes placed the Carlson story inside a broader pattern of MAGA cancel culture consuming its own. Trump’s Sunday Truth Social rage included a pointed defense of Fox’s Mark Levin — whose public feud with Carlson and Megyn Kelly has become a proxy war over the Iran conflict — with Trump warning that those who “speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside.” Sykes read it as the administration drawing an explicit line: loyalty to the regime’s media allies is now the price of protection. The movement that spent years arguing DOJ investigations of political figures are inherently suspect is now cheering one against a

Mediaite’s Colby Hall (yes, also the writer of this newsletter, weird, I know): I wrote that the more unsettling question isn’t whether Carlson is guilty of anything — it’s what the episode reveals about the architecture of the MAGA coalition itself. Cruz’s “traitor” framing, Laura Loomer‘s calls for prosecution: these are not fringe reactions but the mainstream of a movement now treating internal dissent as a national security threat. Carlson took care in his video not to accuse Trump directly, targeting instead the “permanent national security apparatus” — a distinction doing a lot of work, and one that may not survive contact with a Justice Department that answers to the same administration whose allies are calling for his prosecution. A subsequent Axios report, citing senior officials, said there is no CIA investigation of Carlson and that Trump did not attempt to mislead him. Which muddied rather than cleared the picture.

TAKEAWAY: Tucker Carlson helped build a movement that defined loyalty to Trump as the baseline of American patriotism. That movement is now using his own standard against him. Whether a prosecution materializes or not, the coalition has already answered the question it was never supposed to have to face.

📰 Top Reads 📰

CJR, Jem Bartholomew

FROM “GOTCHA” TO “NO MERCY”: THE MURDOCH EMPIRE’S WAR MACHINE: CJR’s Bartholomew traces the through-line from Rupert Murdoch‘s The Sun celebrating the sinking of an Argentine warship in 1982 — headline: “GOTCHA” — to the New York Post‘s “NO MERCY” splash on the Iran war, and finds the same playbook running four decades later. More striking: CJR reports, citing a Zeteo investigation, that Trump in internal conversations directly cited Fox’s Sean Hannity as a reason the war should be waged — Zeteo has dubbed Hannity “Trump’s shadow chief of staff.” The Post and Fox have shown little interest in the U.S. attack on a girls’ school in Minab that killed at least 175 people, most of them children, per CJR. One Fox anchor called it a “glitch.” Meanwhile, the Netflix docuseries Dynasty: The Murdochs — which CJR also reviews — focuses on sibling rivalry when the more important question is what Lachlan Murdoch‘s Fox looks like in a post-Trump, post-Rupert world. … QUOTE (Bartholomew): “Watching the gears grind on the Fox News sanewashing machine is almost enough to make you forget the total vacuum where Trump’s strategic decision-making should be.” … QUICK TAKE: The Murdoch empire didn’t just cover this war — it helped sell it. That’s the story the docuseries missed.

Status, Jon Passantino

THE SNOWFLAKE SECRETARY: Passantino’s Saturday deep-dive on Pete Hegseth is the definitive portrait of the week — a Defense secretary who built his Fox News brand around contempt for the easily offended, now banning wire photographers over unflattering images, replacing credentialed reporters with MAGA influencers, and accusing journalists of making the president look bad by reporting casualties. … QUOTE (Passantino): “Hegseth has revealed himself to be exactly that — a snowflake behind a military shield.” … QUICK TAKE: The piece writes itself, but Passantino sticks the landing.

Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

🚨 SCOOP — THE FCC THREAT CAME FROM MAR-A-LAGO: Stelter’s reporting that Brendan Carr was at Trump’s Palm Beach club when he posted his broadcast license threat — and that Stelter was on the same flight home from Fort Lauderdale — turns a bluster story into a coordination story. The National Association of Broadcasters’ silence, he notes, reflects how many station owners have mergers pending before the same FCC now threatening them. … QUOTE (CNN’s Aaron Blake): “Even if Carr doesn’t have authority to do what he’s threatening, these threats matter greatly. He’s recruiting MAGA to a more restrictive view of the First Amendment.” … QUICK TAKE: The NAB’s silence tells you everything about who’s actually scared.

Status, Natalie Korach

🚨 SCOOP — POLITICO’S PRECARIOUS PERCH: Status independently confirmed that Axel Springer executives have spoken with industry figures about potentially replacing POLITICO CEO Goli Sheikholeslami — even as the company publicly backs her. Axel boss Mathias Döpfner has explicitly asked for candidate recommendations, per two people familiar with the matter. The backdrop: POLITICO hasn’t recovered lost federal government subscriptions to its Pro platform after DOGE cuts, morale is strained by layoffs, and Axel just spent roughly $770 million on Britain’s Telegraph. Meanwhile, the search for a successor to departing editor-in-chief John Harris has fueled internal speculation about how much broader the coming changes will be. … QUOTE (former POLITICO staffer): “While the Germans still really like Goli personally, they are eager for a change.” … QUICK TAKE: When your parent company is publicly saying “full confidence” while privately asking for résumés, the clock is running.

Status, Jon Passantino

CBS NEWS TALENT EXODUS DEEPENS: The departure of CBS News investigative correspondent Scott MacFarlane — who privately cited frustration with Bari Weiss‘s growing influence over the network’s editorial direction — is the latest and most prominent exit from a building that Status reports is quietly hemorrhaging talent. Staffers are increasingly worried CBS’s coverage priorities are mirroring The Free Press, particularly in the network’s approach to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. MacFarlane’s farewell memo made no mention of his reasons, but Status learned he had been more candid privately. The anxiety inside CBS, per Status, runs well beyond any single departure. … QUICK TAKE: The CBS identity crisis under Weiss is now a full-blown talent drain — and the newsletter class is only beginning to count the exits.

Puck, Dylan Byers

JEFF BEZOS HOLDS COURT IN KALORAMA: Dylan Byers‘ readout of Jeff Bezos‘s four-hour summit with Washington Post journalists remains the most textured account of the meeting. Bezos accepted responsibility for being “asleep” during the Fred Ryan era, rejected seven offers to sell, and described himself as “principled and stubborn.” What the sessions didn’t answer: what comes next. Bezos told staff to “stay tuned” on the turnaround strategy — the same message Post employees have been receiving for years. Separately, Semafor reports Bezos appeared unaware of internal frustration over the Post’s AI-generated podcasts, which editorial staff say are riddled with errors, and asked why the paper was producing something nobody was listening to. … QUOTE (Bezos): “The world is always interesting; it’s up to us to go find the stories.” … QUICK TAKE: A charm offensive that steadied nerves for exactly as long as those things usually do.

Press Watch, Dan Froomkin

EDITORIAL BOARDS AND THE WAR THEY WON’T OPPOSE: Dan Froomkin surveyed major editorial boards on the Iran war and found a spectrum running from the Wall Street Journal‘s cheerleading (“a necessary act of deterrence”) to the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s blister (“Trump violated the Constitution again”) — with the New York Times publishing two editorials in the war’s first two days and then going silent. The Guardian, technically British, is the only major outlet to have called for the war to end. The boards that criticize the war but stop short of demanding it stop are, Froomkin argues, trying to sound realistic — while actually providing cover. … QUOTE (Froomkin): “I just watch the death toll grow, and I want to shout.” … QUICK TAKE: Froomkin’s frustration is palpable — but his editorial board survey is genuinely useful. The map reveals as much about institutional cowardice as it does about the war.

Newsbusters, Jorge Bonilla and Nicholas Fondacaro

TAPPER DEFENDS THE PRESS — BUT CNN HAS A DIFFERENT IRAN PR ISSUE: CNN’s Jake Tapper closed Sunday’s State of the Union with an on-air editorial defending press coverage of the Iran war, pushing back on Trump and former Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who accused reporters of painting a picture of American failure rather than success. What Tapper didn’t mention: CNN’s own London bureau chief Andrew Roy and chief global affairs correspondent Matthew Chance were photographed at a regime party at the Iranian Embassy in the U.K. the same week — images captured by Iran’s state media outlet Iran Press and first surfaced by Newsbusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro. Neither appeared to be attending as journalists; no cameras, recording equipment, or press credentials were visible. CNN has not publicly addressed the matter. … QUICK TAKE: Tapper’s defense of the press was well reasoned and landed well, but CNN simultaneously handed Newsbusters exactly the ammunition it needed to confirm what they already believe, devoid of context.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Status, Brian Lowry

OSCARS GO TO WAR — AND THE TOWN HOLDS ITS BREATH: With the Iran war now in its third week, Brian Lowry surveyed the landmines awaiting Hollywood’s biggest night — heightened security after FBI warnings of possible Iranian drone strikes, two politically charged Best Picture frontrunners, an Iranian filmmaker among the nominees, and a Palestinian star blocked from attending by the travel ban. The Academy’s strategy: bring back Conan O’Brien, whose light touch last year kept the politics at a simmer, and hope for the best. … QUOTE (Ball State professor Monica Sandler): “They tend to be really shy about what they’re going to do beyond sort of insider jokes with a mostly liberal audience in the room.” … QUICK TAKE: Lowry mapped every possible flashpoint before the show. As it turned out, Hollywood mostly behaved.

Sunday night’s winners: Best Picture — One Battle After Another (Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson). Best Actor — Michael B. Jordan, Sinners. Best Actress — Jessie Buckley, Hamnet. First woman to win Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners. (Via The Ankler)

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

SETH MACFARLANE TRADES TED FOR STEWIE: After a five-year, $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal that produced far less than advertised — five projects in development at Peacock, none moving forward beyond Ted — Seth MacFarlane is effectively returning home to Fox and Disney. Disney’s 20th Animation picked up two seasons of Stewie, a Family Guy spinoff, while American Dad officially returned to Fox broadcast. Ted is likely done at Peacock: the CGI-intensive show costs $8-10 million per episode, compared to $5 million for a Dick Wolf Law & Order installment. … QUOTE (Goldberg): “Even prolific showrunners like MacFarlane who once generated bidding wars for their services can also feel the pinch as their deals are downgraded.” … QUICK TAKE: The Peacock era of lavish overall deals is quietly dying — MacFarlane’s boomerang back to Fox is the clearest signal yet.

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

AN ANONYMOUS WBD INSIDER DROPS TRUTH BOMBS ON SUBSTACK: As Warner Bros. Discovery’s 35,000 employees wait to learn which of their jobs will survive the $6 billion in “synergies” promised by the Paramount merger, one of them has taken to Substack under the pseudonym “Ellislop” to document what rank-and-file staff are actually experiencing. The anonymous tech employee’s central argument: David Ellison is approaching WBD “with the same playbook” as previous buyers Discovery and AT&T — “smaller company, ambitious cuts, total confidence” — without learning from their costly mistakes. The post singles out Ellison’s reported plan to shutter HBO Max and migrate everything to Paramount+, which Ellislop compares to Discovery’s ill-fated decision to scrap HBO Max for the discovery+ tech stack. Goldberg has subscribed and is hoping for more. … QUOTE (Ellislop): “PTSD: Paramount Turner Skydance Discovery. Funniest thing I’d heard all week. Also made me feel sick.” … QUICK TAKE: Wall Street models the Paramount merger in spreadsheets. Ellislop is modeling it in trauma.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent the weekend cataloguing every Hegseth press conference outburst and Carr tweet — and largely missed a quieter question underneath all of it: why is the National Association of Broadcasters silent?

The NAB represents hundreds of TV station owners whose licenses Carr is explicitly threatening. Their silence isn’t an oversight — it’s a choice. As Stelter noted, many of those owners have mergers or regulatory approvals pending before the same FCC now threatening them. The chattering class is treating this as a First Amendment story. It’s also a business story — and the business story explains why the people with the most to lose aren’t making a sound. The most powerful trade association in broadcasting decided that keeping its merger options open matters more than defending the First Amendment. That’s worth saying out loud.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Status / Jon Passantino — For “The Snowflake Secretary” — a portrait of Pete Hegseth that didn’t just catalogue his press abuses but found the unifying irony at the center of all of them: the man who built a career mocking the easily offended is now banning photographers over unflattering images and accusing reporters of making the president look bad. The piece gave the newsletter class its sharpest frame for the week’s press freedom story — and the “Snowflake Secretary” tag stuck immediately across the stack. That’s the mark of a piece that did something.

The Bottom Line

The Trump administration has now made explicit what was previously only implied: the goal isn’t to discredit the press. It’s to replace it — with Ellison at CNN, an ombudsman at CBS, MAGA influencers in Pentagon briefings, and a fundraising email where a dignified transfer used to be. The newsletter class is debating whether the legal threats are real. But the quieter transformation — who gets access, who gets a merger approved, who decides to stay silent — is already underway, one deal at a time.