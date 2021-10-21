Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called out Republicans for not wearing a mask during a hearing on Thursday held by House Judiciary Committee, which he chairs.

Following Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) questioning the hearing’s witness, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Nadler reminded people in the room to wear a mask in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, which serves the medical needs of members of Congress.

Nadler called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the committee, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Gaetz, who is on the committee, was sitting in the audience next to Greene, who was kicked off her committee assignments earlier this year due to past incendiary rhetoric.

“The gentleman yields back. Once again, I would remind all members that guidance from the Office of [the] Attending [Physician] states that face coverings are required for all meetings in enclosed space such as committee hearings except when you’re recognized to speak. And that means you, Jim, and Marjorie and Matt and a lot of other people I can’t recognize because of distance, etc., so, please, everyone, observe that rule.”

Moments later, following questioning of Garland by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Nadler again reminded people of the mask-wearing policy.

“As I’ve explained to members on numerous occasions, I view the wearing of facemasks as a safety issue and therefore as an important matter of order and decorum. Because I am responsible for preserving order and decorum in this committee, I am requiring members of staff attending this hearing to wear facemasks. I came to this decision after the office of the attending physician released its guidance requiring masks in committee hearings some time ago.”

“I note that some members are still not wearing masks. The requirement is that members wear their masks at all times when they are not speaking. I will take members in compliance with this rule into consideration when they seek recognition. I see Mr. Roy, for example,” continued Nadler, referring to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who is on the committee.

Watch above, via Fox News.

