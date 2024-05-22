‘These Are Real Facts’: Democrat Ruled Out of Order on House Floor For Detailing Trump’s Sexual Exploits

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) had part of his floor speech stricken from the record on Wednesday after he detailed some of former President Donald Trump’s recent legal troubles.

“We have a presumptive nominee for president facing 88 felony counts, and we’re being prevented from even acknowledging it,” said McGovern at one point during a debate on a procedure rule, adding, “These are not alternative facts. These are real facts.”

The top Democrat on the Rules Committee continued:

A candidate for president of the United States is on trial for sending hush money payment to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign, and then fraudulently disguising those payments in violation of the law. He’s also charged with conspiring to overturn the election. He’s also charged with stealing classified information, and a jury has already found him liable for rape in a civil court. And yet, in this Republican-controlled House, it’s OK to talk about the trial but you have to call it a sham.

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) called multiple times for McGovern’s word to be taken down as he spoke. McGovern finally suspended after Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL), who was presiding over the House, insisted he stop.

“Mr. Speaker, I demand that his words be taken down,” Houchin fumed.

The House clerk then read back McGovern’s comments and Carl ruled on Houchin’s motion.

“Although remarks in debate may include criticism of such candidates’ official position as a candidate, it is a breach of order to refer to the candidate in terms personally offensive, whether by actually accusing or by merely insulting,” Carl said as he deemed McGovern to be out of order.

“The acquisition that the president has committed a crime or even that the president has done something illegal is not in order,” Carl concluded.

“Mr. Speaker, is it correct that members of Congress can mention the trial of the presumptive nominee for president? Call it a sham and question the integrity of the judge, but a reference to the mere existence of that same trial without any characterization. That’s out of order?” McGovern hit back in an inquiry to which Carl refused to offer an “advisory opinion.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.