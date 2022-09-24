‘They’re All Lying’: Ted Cruz Mocks Republicans ‘Beating Their Chest’ About Running in 2024 ‘No Matter What’ Trump Does

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says that Republicans “beating their chest” about running for president in 2024 “no matter what” Donald Trump does are not “tethered to reality.” But if Trump doesn’t run …

Speaking with author and journalist David Drucker of the Washington Examiner on Saturday at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Sen. Cruz talked about why he hasn’t said he is running in 2024, and who he thinks will be running in the GOP presidential primary.

The short answer? Everyone. If Trump isn’t.

Drucker prefaced his question by listing previous examples of Ted Cruz stepping out of the conventional Republican path to party leadership, including his 2016 government shutdown fight to “force President Barack Obama to defund” Obamacare, and Cruz running for president with “maybe 5% national name I.D.” in 2016.

“Now you’re waiting on Donald Trump to decide whether or not you want to do it again,” Drucker said of a second presidential run. “For somebody who has never waited for anybody, why are you waiting now?”

“Oh, look, everybody’s waiting to see what Trump decides. And the reality is, he’s going to do what he wants to do,” said Cruz. “I don’t know if he’s going to run for president. Nobody else does either.”

Cruz said that “one of the prerogatives” of being a former president is that Trump “gets to decide.”

“He gets to make his own decision. Nothing you say, nothing I say is going to influence him, I think, pro or con. He’s going to make his own decision and the rest of the world will react to it,” Cruz said. “I think we’ll find out sometime next year.”

Cruz then turned his attention to any Republicans who are not waiting for that decision.

“There are some Republicans who are beating their chest and running around saying, ‘I’m running no matter what. It doesn’t matter what Trump does,'” he said. “That’s utter garbage. They’re all lying.”

The crowd laughed at that as he continued.

“Like, it does matter! Like — you’re not tethered to reality if you think it doesn’t make a difference whether he chooses to run or not,” Cruz argued.

He also speculated about the size of the GOP primary if Trump is not running — and sort of implicated himself.

“I’ll tell you this if he doesn’t run, everybody runs. 2016, we had 17 Republican candidates, I think this time around … On the over under, I’d take the over. I think we’ll have 20 or more,” Cruz said. “I think every — every Republican guest at TribFest. They’re all running.”

Ted Cruz is a Republican guest at TribFest, and more broadly he’s part of “everybody,” so it seems safe to say that, at least if Trump doesn’t run in 2024, you can expect Cruz will.

Watch the clip above, via The Texas Tribune Festival 2022.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com