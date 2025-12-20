‘This Looks A Lot Like Hollywood’: Tim Dillon Questions Erika Kirk Endorsing JD Vance So Soon After Husband’s Death

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comic Tim Dillon kicked off his Saturday podcast by saying it is “weird and uncomfortable” to see Erika Kirk endorsing JD Vance for president only three months after her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed.

Dillon shared his take on Kirk backing Vance the night before at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” Kirk told the crowd, referring to the vice president following Donald Trump and becoming the 48th president.

Dillon called the event an “abomination” and said it had a bizarre “Hollywood” feel to it.

Here is what he said at the start of his podcast:

Everything about this is weird and uncomfortable… I’m saying the guy got shot three months ago, and she walks out to a pyrotechnic display and then she goes ‘We’re going to elect JD Vance.’ It’s weird that that’s where her head is at. It’s difficult for many people to relate to. It’s not relatable for people that talked about how Hollywood isn’t relatable and how Hollywood is out of touch — this looks a lot like Hollywood to most people. And to go out through a stream of fireworks and sparklers and stand there in a glittering pant suit and talk about electing JD Vance, three months after your husband is killed — many people feel there is something off about that.

The comedian added a minute later that it was absurd to be talking about the 2028 election so soon.

He also said the TPUSA event, coupled with how many right-wing personalities are publicly sparring, makes liberals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani “look great” in comparison.

“The far-left in this country… again, a lot of their policies, I wouldn’t love,” Dillon said. “But they seem mature and dignified, truly. Because this has become like a weird, quasi-religious undertaking that involves glittering sequined gowns and appeals for more money.”

