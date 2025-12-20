‘Spare Me!’ Scott Jennings Doesn’t Get How CNN Panel Can ‘Muster the Outrage’ Over Trump Adding Name to Kennedy Center

CNN’s Scott Jennings said he is fascinated by how his left-leaning colleagues can “muster the outrage every day” to be upset at President Donald Trump, with the latest example being the meltdown over Trump having his name added to the Kennedy Center.

Jennings debated the move during a panel discussion on CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip on Friday night. He could not stop himself from chuckling when criminal defense attorney Stacy Schneider said Trump was desecrating the performing arts building.

“We don’t need to see Donald Trump’s name on there,” Schneider said.

“What are we allowed to put it on?” Jennings asked.

“He picks a memorial to a slain assassinated president — it’s gross. It’s absolutely gross… it’s pretty disgusting,” Schneider continued. “It’s not necessary, they’re drilling holes into the walls, the pristine white walls of the Kennedy Center that—”

Jennings at that point jumped in and said he cannot understand how liberals can be so worked up about it.

“How do you muster the outrage every day? It would exhaust me to be as outraged [as you],” Jennings said, before leaning forward and laughing.

Schneider said she “only wished” the right-leaning pundit could be as exhausted as she is with Trump.

Their reactions came a day after the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts — which is chaired by President Trump — unanimously voted to rename the building the Trump-Kennedy Center. A number of JFK’s relatives immediately complained about the move.

“Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief,” JFK’s niece Maria Schriver said.

Earlier in the segment, Jennings said he was not losing sleep over the renaming. He also said it was rich to be getting lectured by the Kennedy family over what is and isn’t obscene.

Well, a) he loves the arts. He loves the Kennedy Center, and they’re reforming the Kennedy Center, so that’s why he’s interested in it, Number One. Number Two, being lectured by the Kennedys about stooping low and so on and so forth — spare me. And we don’t have to go down all the rabbit holes, but come on. Number three, I’m sure they’ll be sued, he’s sued about everything else, and we’ll see what a court has to say about it. But I hate to break the news to everybody, the man’s a two-term president. They’re gonna name some stuff after him.

CNN anchor Sarah Sidner and Xochitl Hinojosa then asked if Jennings would have been okay with Biden or Barack Obama putting their names on the Lincoln Memorial. Jennings said it was a “silly example” because the Lincoln Memorial has a statue of Abraham Lincoln, while the Kennedy Center is a building with a theater in it.

Watch above via CNN.