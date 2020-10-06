A Trump administration official called the White House “a cesspool” after President Donald Trump — who tested positive for Covid-19 last week — returned following a brief stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

The unnamed White House official told Axios, “It’s insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff’s health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff. This place is a cesspool.”

“He was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price,” they added. “It’s just selfish.”

On Monday, the New York Times reported that the White House is “making little effort to investigate the scope and source of its outbreak,” and has “decided not to trace the contacts of guests and staff members at the Rose Garden celebration 10 days ago,” despite the fact that a number of attendees have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center just hours after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, but controversially returned to the White House on Monday, where he appeared on the balcony.

Since Trump tested positive for Covid-19, many other White House officials and Trump associates have also since tested positive, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

