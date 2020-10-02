After reports that President Donald Trump is suffering from a fever and fatigue due to contracting the coronavirus, the White House announced on Friday evening that he will be immediately admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center, as a “precautionary measure.”

The news of Trump’s symptoms came in a Friday press release that he is also taking a cocktail of therapeutic drugs to fight the infection. Fox News’ John Roberts later noted from a report on the White House lawn that Trump is in several high-risk categories for Covid-19, being overweight, male, and over 70 years old.

But the decision to admit Trump to one of the best military hospitals in the country was clearly a developing situation, as Roberts, reported just after 5:15 p.m. EDT that Trump was merely going to Walter Reed for “testing and evaluation.”

But minutes later, that news was overtaken by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who quoted White House officials saying that Trump would, in fact, be officially admitted to the hospital “for the next few days” out of “an abundance of caution.” More evidence that this move is a serious escalation by the president’s team in pre-emptive action.

PER THE WHITE HOUSE: “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

