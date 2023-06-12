Nikki Haley Rips Trump Over Docs Case on Fox News: ‘Was Incredibly Reckless With Our National Security’ If Charges Are True

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley criticized former President Donald Trump on Monday, stating that if federal criminal charges against him are valid, his behavior “was incredibly reckless.”

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment of the former president on Friday in connection with his retention of government documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago residence when he left office. The material “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Haley tweeted about the indictment on Friday, calling it “prosecutorial overreach.” However, she now appears to be pivoting.

Appearing on The Story on Fox News. Haley, Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, was asked about his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday.

“He’s facing this indictment tomorrow,” Martha MacCallum said. “Obviously, these are serious, serious accusations and a situation that he finds himself in. What’s your reaction to what’s going on and what we’re gonna see play out tomorrow? What do you say to voters about how they should look at this?”

Haley responded by praising Trump’s tenure as president and blasting the Department of Justice. Eventually, she got around to addressing his actions in the case:

Two things can be true at the same time. One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people. And getting rid of just senior management isn’t gonna be enough to fix this. This is gonna take a complete overhaul and we have to do that. Two, the second thing can also be true. If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security. More than that, I’m a military spouse. My husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger if you’re going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we would about invading or doing something with one of our enemies. And if that’s the case, it’s reckless, it’s frustrating, and it causes problems.

Haley noted that Trump is also under indictment in New York on charges of falsifying business records and is also the subject of another criminal investigation in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Despite his legal woes, Trump is currently leading the Republican field by more than 30 points.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com