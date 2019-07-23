Top Senate Dem Durbin Regrets Calling for Franken Resignation: We Were Pressed to Make ‘Quick Decision’

Monday’s New Yorker piece from Jane Mayer on how Al Franken was “railroaded” included statements from several senators expressing regret at being so quick to call for his resignation.

And now the number two Democrat in the Senate, Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, is publicly expressing regrets too.

At the time, as pressure was growing in the Senate, Durbin was one of many senators who said Franken should resign:

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 6, 2017

Durbin now tells the Washington Post that Democrats were pushed to make a “quick decision and unfortunately did it at the expense of due process”:

He also acknowledged that a controversy involving then-Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls in the 1970s, was one factor in the Democrats’ swift decision to push out Franken. “You’ve got to put it in that context,” Durbin said. “I mean, it was a political context of Roy Moore. The accusations were very, very serious against him, much more so than the serious allegations against Al. But I think that was definitely part of the context.”

Several other Democrats —— including Patrick Leahy and Tammy Duckworth —— are quoted in Mayer’s piece as expressing similar concerns.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com