Top Senate Republican Pours Cold Water All Over War Powers Vote to Check Trump on Iran

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) poured cold water all over the upcoming Senate vote on the War Powers Act, which seeks to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to commit the U.S. to war with Iran without an act of Congress.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Thune was asked, “Would you think that Congress would need to authorize any military action against Iran beyond the 60-day or 90-day window?”

“I think the President has the authority that he needs to conduct the activities and operations that are currently underway there,” Thune replied, before mentioning the War Powers Act specifically:

And as you know, there’s a lot of controversy and questions around the War Powers Act, but I think that the president is acting in the best interest of the nation and our national security interests by ensuring that he’s protecting Americans and American bases and installations in that region, as well as those of our allies.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on Tuesday he believes the Senate will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act, which will require the administration to make its case for continued military action in Iran and face a vote in Congress after 60 days.

“Let me be clear, I will not shed a tear for Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, who was killed in the initial rounds of airstrikes over the weekend. For decades, Khamenei sponsored terrorist attacks against American troops. He called for the destruction of Israel and America. And under his rule, the people of Iran have suffered immensely,” Schumer said in a statement on Monday, adding:

But: no matter how you feel about the Iranian regime, we stand at a dangerous moment for our troops and for the Middle East and even, perhaps, for the world. Donald Trump has just launched America into a full-scale conflict against one of our most fervent adversaries without a plan, without an endgame, and without authorization from Congress, or even a debate in full view of the American people.

“Congress must act to rein in Donald Trump’s belligerence,” Schumer added, concluding, “Very soon, the Senate will vote on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution I am leading with Senators Kaine, and Schiff, and Paul. Our resolution affirms what the Constitution already says: the President cannot send US forces to fight a war in Iran without Congressional approval. As soon as our resolution comes to the floor, Senators need to pick a side: stand with Americans who don’t want war or stand with Donald Trump as he singlehandedly starts another war.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

