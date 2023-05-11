‘Toxic Nuclear Waste For Moderates’: Republican Operatives Hammer Trump Over CNN Town Hall

Several Republican operatives and commentators criticized former President Donald Trump’s decision to appear in Wednesday’s CNN town hall, as well as his overall performance.

Matt Whitlock, who has worked for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and as director of communications for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), tweeted that while “Trump’s performance tonight had plenty of fun fodder for his biggest fans,” it was “toxic nuclear waste for the moderates and independents he (and Republicans everywhere) should be winning as Biden collapses.”

“Trump had a few solid lines! When he talked about the economy, Biden screwing up, even ‘stupid people ruining our country’ was good (and is true),” Whitlock wrote. “The problem is he spent about 45 seconds on that and the rest on 2020, J6, E Jean Carroll, and toxic nonsense.”

Republican political consultant Ryan Girdusky, meanwhile, criticized Trump both for his words and for his decision to appear on CNN’s town hall in the first place.

“Trump should fire anyone who told him to do this,” reacted Girdusky. “10 minutes into the CNN town hall and it’s all Jan 6th and the stolen election. This election is gonna be all about trump and he’s gonna lose… again.”

10 minutes into the CNN town hall and it’s all Jan 6th and the stolen election. This election is gonna be all about trump and he’s gonna lose… again. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 11, 2023

Girdusky suggested that Trump only “got better as time went on because Kaitlan Collins is asking questions no Republican cares about and letting him filibuster.”

This random college Republican just did a better job owning Trump in 30 second over guns than Kaitlan Collins did in 35 minutes — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 11, 2023

Trump: I finished the wall

Also Trump: They’re crossing the border How are they crossing the border if you built the wall? It’s because he didn’t build the wall — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 11, 2023

“If Kaitlan Collins wanted to actually embarrass Trump in front of his voters she would talk about him never building the wall, shutting down the economy, and rising crime while he was president,” Girdusky continued.

The Never Back Down Super PAC, which supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also criticized Trump for spending an hour talking about January 6, the 2020 election, and his recent E. Jean Carroll trial. “How does this Make America Great Again?” the super PAC tweeted.

Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro, meanwhile, compared CNN’s town hall to staged wrestling “kayfabe”.

This townhall hits everybody's pleasure centers: CNN gets to broadcast outrage over the oh-so-troubling Trump; Trump gets to shellack a CNN host. The only people who lose out are those who were hoping for, you know, some serious answers to serious questions. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 11, 2023

A lot of Republicans are not laughing anymore because they are exhausted by it and they know its not effective at winning https://t.co/KhgbUUIy1S — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 11, 2023

Despite the criticism, many conservatives on social media enjoyed the event and praised Trump’s performance.

“Trump is genuinely a once in a lifetime political talent. Just absolutely steamrolling CNN right now,” tweeted Republican strategist Andrew Surabian, while political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes wrote, “Trump could not have paid for a better hour for his campaign.”

“Took a few minutes to warm up but Trump is bossing this,” reacted National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

New York Times political reporter Jonathan Swan reported on Wednesday that Trump’s advisers were “thrilled” at his performance in the town hall and “can’t believe he is getting an hour on CNN with an audience that cheers his every line and laughs at his every joke.”

