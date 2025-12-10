Trump Unveils $1 Million Gold Card With His Mug and Bald Eagle for Quickie Visas: ‘SO EXCITING!’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday officially shared a look at his “gold card,” the new fast-track visa program that will give qualified foreigners permanent residency in the U.S. if they’re willing to pay a cool $1 million.

The card — which is, as the name suggests, gold — prominently features a stern-looking Trump; he is flanked by the Statue of Liberty and a bald eagle, while the American flag is in the bottom left corner.

It also has the presidential seal in the right upper corner, and is emblazoned with “Trump Gold Card” next to Trump’s mug, in case those cardholders forget who came up with the idea, apparently. His signature is on there, and it mentions he is the 45th and 47th president.

Here is the caption he included on Truth Social:

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent. Live Site opens in 30 minutes!

Trump included a link to trumpcard.gov below his announcement.

The president signed an executive order in September that created the card. Trump, as the New York Post noted, told reporters it would act “somewhat like a green card,” allowing non-Americans to become instantly eligible for permanent resident.

To get the card, applicants have to donate $1 million to the Department of Commerce, or $2 million for corporations doing it on behalf of employees.

The Department of Homeland Security will be doing background checks on all applicants. Gold card holders can then apply for citizenship after five years.

And if the card looks familiar, you may have seen it when Trump offered a sneak peek at it back in April, when he showed it off to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“Pretty exciting, right?” Trump boasted at the time.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced in late March the “sale of 1,000 Gold Cards this week, raising $5 billion in a single day,” according to Forbes. Those $5 million cards are now being dubbed platinum cards, and they have not been officially rolled out.

Those cards will allow non-Americans to live in the States for 270 days per year and not be taxed on non-U.S. income. Both the gold card and the to-be-released platinum card include a $15,000 processing fee.