Trump and Mamdani Have Become Texting Pals: Report

President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) have reportedly stayed in touch since their surprisingly friendly meeting in the Oval Office.

Prior to officially being sworn in as New York’s next mayor, Mamdani went to the White House for a much-anticipated meeting with the president. During his campaign, Mamdani repeatedly vowed to combat Trump’s agenda should he win the then-upcoming election. Trump, in response, dismissed Mamdami as a “communist” and put his political might behind former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Considering their history, the meeting was projected to be some grand showdown between political foes.

Instead, the public was treated to the president showering the mayor-elect with praise. The display stunned many in the Republican Party, as some candidates were expected to craft Mamdani-centric campaign strategies ahead of the midterm elections. It has even been speculated that Trump’s showing with Mamdani was the final straw that effectively ended Elise Stefanik’s run for New York governor.

Since then, the president and the mayor have maintained a relationship. According to a Tuesday report from Axios:

President Trump has a surprising phone pal: He and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have texted back and forth recently, two sources familiar with their conversations tell Axios. The back-channeling between the democratic socialist mayor and Trump — who once derided Mamdani as a “communist” — indicates their private communications have been more extensive than previously thought. It also suggests that the good vibes they presented during Mamdani’s post-election visit to the Oval Office in November have developed into an ongoing relationship. The texting started soon after Trump and Mamdani exchanged numbers during their November meeting, the sources told Axios.

As noted in the report, however, the current nature of their relationship could be a bit rocky. Following the United States’ surprise operation that saw the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Mamdani said he reached out to Trump to express his disapproval. At the time of writing, Maduro was held in a correctional facility in Mamdani’s city. Days later, during a sit-down interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, Trump said he was surprised that Mamdani went right back to attacking him after their meeting.

Trump: I don't know how jewish people can vote for Biden and Obama. They were on the side of Iran. Hannity: Or Mamdani Trump: I have a very relationship but I thought it would take at least maybe a month or two months before he went after me. He hit me on the attack on… pic.twitter.com/z1pua1LcVO — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2026

—