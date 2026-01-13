WATCH: Trump Flips Off Worker At Ford Plant In TMZ Video

President Donald Trump appeared to flip the middle finger and say “f*ck you” to a Ford employee who reportedly drove him mad on Tuesday by appearing to yell out that the president was a “pedophile protector.”

TMZ was the first to report the incident. The site included a brief video of Trump touring the Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan; Trump appeared to be in a chipper mood at first, but then flipped the bird at the person yelping at him.

“It’s hard to make out the full sentence shouted at Trump, but it seems to have included the words ‘pedophile protector,'” TMZ reported.

The White House later appeared to confirm the incident in a statement to CNN, saying, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

The heckler was obviously referring to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who critics have pointed out used to hang out with Trump. Many MAGA critics have ripped Trump’s administration for not releasing all of its files on Epstein.

Trump has said he did not know about Epstein’s crimes and denied all wrongdoing. The Wall Street Journal reported last month Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2003 after an 18-year-old employee said Epstein had pressured her to have sex.

The verbal tussle with the Ford employee was followed by Trump making a speech to the Detroit Economic Club. That speech included Trump mocking ex-President Joe Biden for being “high as a kite” during one event.

He made some other interesting comments during the speech, including claiming the 2024 Senate election in Michigan was “rigged” — despite Trump winning the state on the same ballot.

The president said to’24 Senate candidate Mike Rogers:

I’ll be honest with you, Mike. They rigged the election on you. Mine was too big to rig. You won, I’m telling you, you won, but you’re going to do great this time. He’s a great guy, actually. He’s going to be an amazing senator. Thank you. Thank you for being here with me.

Trump then called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and a few other Republicans. Trump branded Paul a “stone-cold loser” who would have lost his last two elections without the president’s support.

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 President Trump was filmed flipping off a Ford worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at him. https://t.co/m5nLYtWxxT pic.twitter.com/512zEYV6WC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026

