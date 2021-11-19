Former President Donald Trump’s first post-presidency retrospective on his time in office will be entitled Our Journey Together – a picture book out just in time for the holidays.

Literary reflections by presidents have become a staple of post-presidency life. Who could forget Bill Clinton’s 1,000-page memoir My Life or George W Bush’s Decisions Points, the audiobook of which he narrates himself. Richard Nixon wrote ten books, many bestsellers, after leaving office.

Trump’s book which is now available for pre-order on his website is selling for $74.99 or a whopping $229.99 for the die-hard Trump fan in want of a signed copy. Trump has previously published some twenty books under his name including Trump: Art of the Deal, Trump: How to Get Rich, and 2015’s Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again.

Donald Trump Jr. told Axios, “My father picked every single photo in this book, wrote all the captions, including some by hand.”

The blurb for the book on Trump’s website reads:

Relive the unforgettable moments of President Trump’s time in the White House: building the southern border wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts!

Our Journey Together is published by Winning Team Publishing — a new company formed by Don Jr. and Sergio Gor, which is gearing up to publish more MAGA authors in the future.

