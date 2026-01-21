Trump at Davos Brags the Elites Come Up to Him And Say You ‘Doubled My Net Worth’

President Donald Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday and, at a time when affordability and cost of living for average Americans is a major issue at home, boasted about the world’s elite telling him that he more than “doubled their net worth.”

Trump’s remarks began with some of his regular attacks on ex-President Joe Biden and boasts about bringing in foreign investment to the U.S.

“These great companies coming in—Apple is spending $650 billion. I mean, it’s so many. One just announced $10 billion. Toyota. Met Mr. Toyota in Japan. So what’s your name? Toyota,” Trump began in a good mood, cracking jokes. He added:

I said, “Oh, do you own the car company?” “Yes, 92%.” I said, “You didn’t have to be that specific,” but I said, “You’re rich.” “Yes, yes, I rich.” But he just announced he’s going to do $10 billion worth of plants. It’s amazing what’s going on. Look, it’s amazing. We’ve never had anything like it or close. Nobody else has either. So I think in terms of your investments, you’re in great shape. I don’t even ask anybody how you’re doing now. It’s like everybody is making so much money. Oh, look who I see—Tim! Hi, Tim Cook. He’s been good for $650. Think of it: $650 billion. Okay, can you imagine? That’s what he’s going to be investing—more than that, I think. It’s going to end up being more. He’s great, and he’s great. He has done some job. You have done really some job, and we have so many people in this room that have done a job. I don’t know how many have done better than Tim, but some are right up there with you. You’d better get your ass moving, I’ll tell you.

“But fantastic people, fantastic people. But I go around and I say—the biggest people, biggest business people—I say, ‘Congratulations.’ They say on what? I said, ‘You’ve doubled your net worth since I’ve been president, right?’ He said, ‘Yeah, even more than that,”’ Trump quipped, adding:

They would say even more: “We’re doing even better than that.” And, you know, we’ve given you a platform where you can really put your genius to work. We have a lot of brilliant, genius people in this room, and we can put that genius to work, and it’s an honor to do it. In a way, I’m jealous of—in a way, I’m upset. To a couple of people in the room, I can’t stand them, and they’ve become very rich. There’s nothing I can do about it. I would screw them if I could, but I can’t do it, right, Dina? I can’t do it. I wouldn’t have had a chance, or I could just take them and say, “You can’t do what Apple’s doing, but you’re not allowed to do that.” Newt Gingrich, right? We can’t. But I would love to do it, really, you know. It’s one of those things. But everybody’s making a lot of money, and everybody’s investing money in the United States, and our jobs are through the roof. And I made a statement the other day: thank goodness for robots, because we’re never going to have enough people to run all these places that are being built. And I think robots are actually going to be a very big business. I think it’s going to be surprisingly big, but I think we’re going to need it. We’re going to need it.

