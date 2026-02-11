Logan Paul Tries to Convince Tom Brady He’s as Athletic as NFL Players — It Doesn’t Go Well

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul tried to argue with Tom Brady that his athleticism was comparable to that of active NFL players.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, was on Tuesday’s episode of Paul’s podcast Impaulsive. During their conversation, Paul claimed he’d been invited to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia in March. Back in September, Brady announced he would be participating in the flag football showcase along with a number of other NFL stars. He’ll be joined by the likes of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb, and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, among others.

When the showcase was brought up, Brady admitted that he was worried about Paul’s ability to keep up. Paul insisted that he wouldn’t be out of place surrounded by some of the greatest athletes on the planet.

The conversation continued:

BRADY: You know what? I’m actually a little worried for you because– PAUL: For me? BRADY: Well, you’re a good athlete, but you’re like– these guys are on another level. PAUL: I am the highest level. I am the level. BRADY: No, you’re not the level. PAUL: I am the level. BRADY: You’re a good athlete– PAUL: Great athlete. BRADY: –but honestly, when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley and I’m thinking of, like, Odell Beckham, and Justin Jefferson– PAUL: Bro, can Saquon Barkley do a flip off the top rope? A 180 moonsault off the top rope? BRADY: It’s cute. It’s a great– you know, I love WWE. It’s very cute, but honestly, this is, like, real football. This is real competition. PAUL: I was an all-state linebacker. I rushed for 1,200 yards, 19 touchdowns, my senior year. BRADY: Well, let’s see if you can still bring it. I mean, look, we all had a great past. I won seven Super Bowls. No one gives a shit. You know what matters? This game, March 21st in Saudi. I’m glad you’re gonna be there, and I’m glad you’re finally gonna participate in, like, a competition that matters. PAUL: This guy’s insane. The audacity of Tom Brady. I can’t believe it. Wins seven Super Bowls, thinks he could just go around and talk about this flag football game like it’s gonna be the Pro Bowl! BRADY: It’s gonna be way better than that.

Tom Brady TALKS TRASH to Logan Paul 🤬 pic.twitter.com/whA0hYlgPn — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 10, 2026

Brady later took to social media and joked that “I was having a great morning and now I’m mad.”

I was having a great morning and now I'm mad https://t.co/EaM0wkieOZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2026

Brady and other athletes have been harshly criticized for partnering with the Saudi government in a variety of sports ventures. Those critics have accused the Saudis of investing heavily in sports as a way to distract from the human rights controversies plaguing the country.

