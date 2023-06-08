Trump Attorney Melts Down Over His Indictment: ‘I’m Ashamed to be a Lawyer’

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said she was “ashamed to be a lawyer” on Thursday in response to the news of his indictment over classified documents.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday, Habba said:

Every single time there is an investigation that comes to fruition against the Biden corrupt family, every single time — right now we have Wray, who’s being held in contempt because he won’t share documents — every single time there is a coordinated dance that is becoming obvious to the American people because they are smart. And what they do is they say, ‘Oh, look at this shiny ball, Jesse. Look at the shiny ball. Let’s go after Trump. Whatever you hear about the Bidens, don’t worry about it. Trump, Trump, Trump.’ It’s called Trump derangement syndrome and now it’s becoming so sick.

Habba continued, “I’m embarrassed to be a lawyer at this moment, honestly. I am ashamed. I’m ashamed to be a lawyer.”

“I’m ashamed that this is the state of our country, and it is so obvious that there is this dual system of justice, there’s this selective prosecution, selective persecution. It is Russia third world stuff and it should not be happening,” she concluded.

Trump announced on Thursday evening that he had been indicted as part of a federal investigation into his holding of classified documents.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com