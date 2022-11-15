Roger Stone, a longtime confidante of Donald Trump, attended the former president’s event in which he announced he is running for the White House in 2024.

This would be unremarkable, but for the fact that just last month it was revealed Stone referred to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump as an “abortionist bitch.” Stone also ripped her husband Jared Kushner, claiming he “has an I.Q. of 70.”

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner served as advisers in the Trump White House.

Stone’s words were captured on video shot for a documentary by filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen. In it, Stone is seen ranting and raving after he learned Trump would not pardon him for a second time, this time over any involvement he may have had in the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70,” says an exasperated Stone. “He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly.”

He added, “Fuck you and your abortionist bitch.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of Trump’s announcement may have caught a glimpse of the Republican operative during a brief cutaway showing the audience. In this image, Stone is at the far left side of the screen removing his glasses.

“The world was at peace,” Trump declared in his speech. “America was prospering and our country was on track for an amazing future because I made big promises to the American people. And unlike other presidents, I kept my promises.”

Later, he told members of the audience what they wanted to hear.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to raucous applause.

Watch above via Fox News.

